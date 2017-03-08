US Report on Libyan Human Rights Practices

By John Lee.

The US State Department has said that the most serious human rights problems in Libya during the past year resulted from the absence of effective governance, justice, and security institutions, and abuses and violations committed by armed groups affiliated with the government, its opponents, terrorists, and criminal groups.

In its Country Reports on Human Rights Practices for 2016, it says that the consequences of the failure of the rule of law included arbitrary and unlawful killings and impunity for these crimes; civilian casualties in armed conflicts; killings of politicians and human rights defenders; torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment; and harsh and life-threatening conditions in detention and prison facilities.

Introducing the report, Rex W. Tillerson, Secretary of State, said the reports reflect the concerted efforts of US embassies and consulates to gather the most accurate information possible:

“They are prepared by human rights officers at U.S. missions around the world who review information available from a wide variety of civil society, government, and other sources. These reports represent thousands of work-hours as each country team collects and analyzes information. The Department of State strives to make the reports objective and uniform in scope and quality.”

The full Libya report can be read here.

(Source: US State Department)