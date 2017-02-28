By John Lee.
The UN has advertised new career opportunities in Libya:
- Adolescent Development Officer, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)
- Safety Officer, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Consultant: Reproductive Health Specialist Trainer, International Medical Corps (IMC)
- Clinical GBV Specialist, International Medical Corps (IMC)
- Logistics Coordinator, International Medical Corps (IMC)
- Program Manager, American Bar Association Rule of Law Initiative (ABA-ROLI)
- Supply Chain Coordinator, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Country Director, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Gender Specialist, International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES)
(Source: UN)
