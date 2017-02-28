New Banknotes delivered to Central Bank in Tripoli

The Central Bank of Libya (CBL) received on Wednesday 22nd of February a new shipment of Libyan currency estimated to be 250 Million Dinars.

This shipment that arrived from Britain at Mitiga Airport is considered the fourth that the Central Bank receives this month.

As usual this shipment will be distributed around various commercial banks in Libya to alleviate overcrowding and provide liquidity, for this sake the Central Bank of Libya sent 40 Million Dinars to the CBL branch in Sabha to contribute around branches and agencies of commercial banks in the southern region.

(Source: Central Bank of Libya)