Business Plan Competition for Libyan SMEs

The Support to Libya for Economic Integration, Diversification and Sustainable Development (SLEIDSE) programme, a European Union funded programme, and Libya Enterprise, the national business support organization in Libya, open a business plan competition for small and medium enterprises in Libya until the 26 March 2017 to promote the creativity and innovation of businesses in Libya.

The business plan competition is a nationwide event, which takes place in all parts of Libya in order to promote creativity and innovation among businesses in the country.

More details here and here (Arabic).

(Source: Expertise France)