Statement by HRVP Federica Mogherini on the Recent Clashes in Tripoli:

Once again, violent clashes have erupted in Tripoli, while indiscriminate violence against citizens continues to affect a number of areas across Libya.

Violence will not resolve any of Libya’s political challenges. What is expected by all parties is that they refrain from unilateral acts of violence and ensure the protection of the Libyan, civilian population. The European Union therefore welcomes the ceasefire agreement announced last night.

The attack earlier this week on the convoy of Prime Minister Fayez Al- Sarraj underlined the fragility of the situation and apparent attempts to disrupt the political process in Libya.

The European Union continues to support fully the institutions set up under the Libyan Political Agreement, including the Presidency Council and the Government of National Accord and expects all stakeholders in Libya’s future to engage constructively in the political process, within the framework of the Libya Political Agreement and under the auspices of the United Nations, to find a permanent political solution acceptable to all the people of Libya.

Only dialogue and unity can bring peace, stability and security to Libya and its people.

(Source: European External Action Service)