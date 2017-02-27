Haftar’s Forces Seize Car Carrier

By John Lee.

Libyan forces loyal to the Khalifa Haftar boarded and seized a car carrier off the Libyan coast last week, diverting it to the port of Ras Al-Hilal, northeast of Benghazi.

The Morning Compass (pictured), operated by Eukor, was reportedly traveling from South Korea to Misrata with several thousand cars.

The Tobruk government said the vessel had strayed into a forbidden military zone and had not responded to repeated radio warnings, according to Maritime Executive.

(Source: Maritime Executive)