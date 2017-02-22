UK Trade Mission visits AGOCO

By John Lee.

A trade mission organised by the UK’s Middle East Association (MEA) has met with the senior management of Libya’s Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) in Benghazi, including Chairman Mohamed Shatwan.

The meeting included discussions on environmental issues, training, the availability of UK visas, and the supply of materials and equipment.

Among the visiting delegation were:

Peter Meyer, CEO, Middle East Association ;

; Douglas Baldwin, CEO, Alpha Overseas ;

; Andrew Davidson, Founding Partner, Parva Capital ;

; Robert Lawrence, Director, Nemesis Security.

(Source: AGOCO)