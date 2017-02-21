Serraj: Russia a possible Intermediary with Haftar

By John Lee.

The head of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli said on Sunday he would like Russia to help overcome deadlock in the country.

Fayez Serraj told Reuters that Moscow might act as an intermediary between him and the eastern-based Khalifa Haftar, who was recently a guest on the Russian aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, in the Mediterranean.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Serraj told the news agency:

“We hope that Russia will play a positive role in resolvingthe Libyan crisis. We hope that anyone getting involved in Libya will have a positive effect in the sense that the message that I want to sit down with the other Libyan parties reaches them.”

Serraj has already held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Moscow’s ambassador in Libya.

(Source: Reuters)