Tripoli International Airport holds Opening Ceremony

On February 16, Tripoli International Airport was officially reopened after over two years of closure following severe damage during heavy clashes in 2014.

Despite the presence of some officials closely linked to the Government of National Accord (GNA), the ceremony was very much led by the General National Congress (GNC). GNC leader, Khalifa al-Ghweil, gave a televised speech at the airport claiming that flights will resume soon.

The ceremony was timed to coincide with celebrations of the 2011 Libyan Revolution, but could be slightly premature.

The VIP lounge at the airport has been restored but work to rebuild the terminal, control tower and airport parking is still ongoing.

