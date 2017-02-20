Guterres: US blocking Libya Envoy was “Serious Mistake”

By John Lee.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (pictured) has said that the Trump administration’s decision to block a former Palestinian prime minister from leading the U.N. political mission in Libya was “a serious mistake.”

Washington blocked the proposed appointment of Salam Fayyad saying t said it was acting to support Israel.

Associated Press quotes Guterres as saying at the Munich Security Conference:

“I believe that it’s essential for everybody to understand that people serving the U.N. are serving in their personal capacities. They don’t represent a country or a government … [Fayyad] was the right person in the right place at the right time.”

(Source: AP)