Libyan National Guard declared “Illegal”

The Presidency Council (PC) of the GNA has declared that the Libyan National Guard (LNG), launched last week as the Libyan radicals’ answer to Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), is illegal.

The LNG supports the administration of Khalifa Ghwell in Tripoli.

The United States has also expressed “serious concern” about reports that numerous tactical vehicles from the LNG entered Tripoli last week. “This deployment has the potential to further destabilize the already fragile security situation in Tripoli”, the US State Dept said in a statement.

It continued:

“Libya should work to build a unified national military force under civilian command that is capable of providing security for all Libyans and combating terrorist groups. Disunity and lack of coordination among Libyan forces only benefit ISIS and other terrorist groups seeking to exploit Libyan territory and resources.

“We continue to encourage all Libyans to support political reconciliation and the Government of National Accord (GNA) as it works‎ to address Libya’s critical security and economic challenges, preserve Libya’s unity, and oversee the transition to a new government through peaceful elections, within the framework of the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA).

“We urge all parties to renew efforts toward national reconciliation through political dialogue.“

