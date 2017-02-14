First Tanker Loads at GAZA Marine Terminal (FSO)

On Saturday 11 February 2017, the first crude oil vessel was loaded at GAZA Floating, Storage, Offloading Marine Terminal (FSO) in Bouri Offshore Field, which was launched to replace Sloug Floating Storage Offloading (FSO) and to be included within the oil operations system of Mellitah Oil and Gas Company.

The floating Storage was manufactured by the Korean company STX, and it is considered one of the major projects that were carried out by Mellitah Oil and Gas to provide storage capacity for crude oil at Bouri Offshore Field, estimated at 1.5 million barrels of crude oil.

GAZA Floating Storage, of 360 meters’ length and 60 meters’ breadth, reached Al Bouri Field at the end of May 2016, after a voyage from the shipyard in Jinhae in South Korea passing from the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea.

The works of the offshore installations of the pipes, marine cables and optical fibers were completed along with the production platforms at the Field by the end of 2016, and the processed crude oil was pumped at the main installation at the end of January 2017.

(Source: NOC)