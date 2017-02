By John Lee.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres intends to nominate a former Palestinian prime minister as special envoy for Libya and head of UNSMIL.

Salam Fayyad will take the place of Martin Kobler, who has been Libya envoy since November 2015.

He was Palestinian Finance Minister from June 2002 to November 2005 and from March 2007 to May 2012, and Prime Minister between June 2007 and June 2013.

(Sources: ANSAMed, Mary Fitzgerald)