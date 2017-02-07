Kikla receives Additional Assistance

The Ministry of Planning of the Government of National Accord (GNA) handed over two ambulances, two generators and 60 computers to the municipality in Kikla, part of a relief package to improve basic services there. Kikla, a small city in western part of Libya, numbers about 10,000 people.

“Residents have already started to return to Kikla and students have started school and the University is functioning. The support from the Stabilization Facility for Libya to Kikla will help us to provide services to our returning population”, said the mayor of Kikla, Mr. Nuredeen Muftah.

“Seeing the people of Kikla returning and students going to school, as well as seeing ambulances on the streets, sends a strong signal that life started to return to normal in Kikla, and we are very happy to be part of this effort in Libya”, said the UNDP Libya Country Director, Noura Hamladji.

“UNDP is pleased to extend this timely assistance to the people of Kikla as part of our support to the Government of National Accord in bringing normalcy back to all municipalities of Libya and its citizens who have been affected by the crises,” the Country Director added.

The ambulances, generators and computers follow a fire engine which the Facility delivered to Kikla in November. These all form part of the assistance package provided through the Stabilization Facility for Libya, which also includes refurbishment works in the main hospital, the sports center and the University.

The Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL) is an initiative led by the Government of National Accord. The SFL was launched in 2016 and is delivered by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with support from the international community. The Facility aims to make quick improvements on the ground to the infrastructure, schools, hospitals and municipalities in Benghazi, Kikla and Obari. Sirte and Sebha. It is already benefitting nearly one million people.

(Source: UNSMIL)