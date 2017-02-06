Conference on US-Libya Relations Postponed

Due to events and circumstances beyond the organizers’ and sponsors’ control, the conference on “Libya-U.S. Relations 2017: New Vision, Hope, and Opportunities,” originally scheduled for February 16, 2017 in Washington, D.C., has been postponed.

As a result of Executive Order 13769 of January 27, 2017, which bans Libyan travelers from entering the United States, it will not be feasible for the full complement of speakers, sponsors, and guests to be in Washington, D.C., for the event as originally planned.

In the interest of maximizing conference participants’ benefit in exploring current and future political, security, oil and gas, healthcare, and infrastructure investment issues in Libya – as well as the future of U.S.-Libya relations – a new date for the conference will be announced within the next two weeks.

If you have already registered for the conference, your registration will be applied to the new conference date. Refunds are available but individuals are encouraged to await developments regarding conference rescheduling before making a refund request.

Should you have any further questions, please contact Ms. Rihab Elhaj at relhaj@ncuslr.org or Dr. Hani Shennib at hshennib@mail.com.

(Source: National Council on U.S.-Arab Relations – NCUSAR)