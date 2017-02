By John Lee.

Afriqiyah Airways is reportedly wet-leasing a Dash 8-100 from Malta’s Medavia to run its scheduled charter flights between Libya with Malta.

According to ch-aviation, two weekly flights from Misurata started on February 5th, followed by a twice-weekly service from Brack on February 9th. An existing Malta-Tripoli Mitiga return service currently operates three times per week.

(Source: ch-aviation.com)