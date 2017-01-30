US Immigration Clampdown to Strengthen Libya-UK Cooperation

By John Lee.

The Chairman of the Libyan British Business Council (LBBC) has spoken out against the US clampdown on travel from Libya. In a statement on Sunday, Sir Vincent Fean said:

“Donald Trump is making many deplorable mistakes. The Libyan British Business Council condemns this truly grave error, disrupting the lives of so many innocents.

“The dignified Libyan people deserve our loyal help as they work to rebuild their country. As the US closes its doors, the UK must open ours wider to welcome as friends Libyan business visitors, students, tourists and those needing medical care.

“This crass US misjudgment will serve only to strengthen still further Libyan / British cooperation, to mutual benefit.“

(Source: LBBC)