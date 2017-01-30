Turkey Reopens Libyan Embassy

By John Lee.

Turkey has reopened its embassy in Tripoli, two-and-a-half years after closing it due to the security situation in the country.

It is the second country to reopen its diplomatic mission in the country, following Italy earlier this month.

Turkey’s ambassador, Ahmet Aydın Doğan, had been based in Tunisia during the embassy’s closure, while the Turkish consulate in Misrata had remained open without interruption.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said:

“The reopening of the Embassy will allow Turkey to make stronger contributions to efforts to build peace and stability, as well as reconstruction in Libya.

“Turkey will continue to support the territorial integrity and national unity of brotherly Libya, as well as steps to be taken on the basis of the Libyan Political Agreement towards peace and reconciliation.”

(Source: Turkish Foreign Ministry)