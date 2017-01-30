Sanalla meets with BP

By John Lee.

The chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) has met with BP in London to discuss the possible resumption of operations in Libya.

Mustafa Sanalla discussed the situation with Hisham Mekawai [Hesham Mekawi], the Regional CEO of BP, and Jasper Bigi [Jasper Pejis], Executive Vice President for upstream Africa region.

The company suspended its Libyan activities in 2014 due to the security situation, and according to Libya Herald it was reported to have taken a $600-million hit.

(Sources: NOC, Libya Herald)