Trump Approves “Extreme Vetting” of Libyans

By John Lee.

US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order that will deny refugees and immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia entry to the United States.

The action, which has immediated effect, places a 90-day block on entry to the US for citizens from those countries.

It also stops indefinitely all refugee admissions from Syria.

According to a report from The Guardian, it is unclear whether the measure would apply to citizens of those countries on trips abroad who already have permission to live and work in the United States.

(Sources: The Guardian, Reuters)