Protection Training on IDPs in Libya

UNHCR is conducting Protection Training on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Libya

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Libya is hosting a Protection Training session on 24 – 27 January 2017.

The main objective for these four-day activities is to enhance coordination on protection of IDPs among UN agencies, civil society organizations and stakeholders that are currently operating in Libya.

This training represents an opportunity for various actors, involved in IDPs protection, to discuss and exchange information on on-going activities in Libya. Over 35 different participants from Libyan civil society, NGOs and UN agencies are attending the training. Sessions were organized and supported by three different UNHCR specialists and facilitators.

The training material and the entire agenda was adapted for the Libyan context in order to facilitate the participation of different auditors, including sessions developed in different languages. Topics are developed exponentially from definition of protection ideas and approaches to the development of protection strategies and case studies.

“I would like to have more training for Libyan organization in order to develop more coordination among humanitarian actors” said Mr. Moftah El-Agori, Emergency Supervisor for Distribution of LibAid.

“It was a pleasure to participate in a joint planning process between UN agencies and Libyan civil society organisations” said Ms. Salima Alfakhri, Chair of the Libyan Women and Youth Empowerment Forum.

“It is a good opportunity to meet different organisations that are cooperating for the protection of IDPs and are working together for the humanitarian response” said Mr. Adam Almustrati from Moomken Organization.

“Pleasure to have such opportunity to participate to this training, which enables partners of international NGOs and UN agencies to build capacity and gain better understanding of the humanitarian work cycle” said Mohamed Eshkal, Programs Coordinator from STACO.

The training is conducted as a part of UNHCR’s larger engagement for Libyan IDPs. UNHCR is regularly supporting IDPs with humanitarian aid, including with non-food items and cash based interventions. More recently, on 13 January, UNHCR and Mercy Corps with the financial support received from ECHO presented an updated assessment of Libyan IDPs.

(Source: UNSMIL)