Tender for Marine Terminal Mgt, Ops and Maintenance

The Mellitah Oil & Gas Company (Gas Division) intends to issue the tender below and wishes to invite reputable, interested and experienced contractors specialized in providing similar services for pre-qualification:

TENDER NO. (ITT/001/LOG/17)

Provision of Mellitah Marine Terminal Management, Operation and Maintenance Services.

SCOPE OF WORK

· The scope of work is to provide marine support for ship (Approach assistance, Anchoring , Mooring , Etc-Operation , Routine , and preventive maintenance of all inherent onshore offshore facilities.

· Provision of services, equipment, vessels( Requirement of TUG BOATS not more than 10 Years old ), and material with personnel necessary to perform the work.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

Interested companies for the above tender must satisfy the stipulated requirements and submit the required information below. Failure to submit any of the under listed documents will render automatic disqualification:

1-Letter on Company’s letterhead Addressed to the “Contracts Department Manager” stating expression of interest on the respective tender.

2-The bidders must be registered in Libya and have valid licenses.

3-Curriculum Vitae of staff assigned for this work

4– Company Profile with full details of similar contracts performed with relevant and verifiable Reference List of Clients any additional information that will enhance the potential of the applicant /consortium.

5– The bidder shall have advance knowledge of local and international environmental regulations to perform the work activities.

6-Experience of similar contracts and references in Libya and worldwide (List of clients and project details) for waste management activities.

7– Provide detail of HSEQ Management system, policies and procedures;

8-Submission of Financial Status document of the Company turnover for the last 3 years and the Organization Chart.

9-Mellitah Oil & Gas has the right to exclude any file dose not meet the above stipulated requirements.

10-Two Hard copies & one soft copy(CD) of the Prequalification Documents containing the above stated requirements shall be submitted in sealed envelopes and marked:

TENDER NO. (ITT/001/LOG/1 7 )

Provision of Mellitah Marine Terminal Management, Operation and Maintenance Services.

Addressed to the ” Contracts Department Manager “ ( Gas Division ) to the following address:

Mellitah Oil & Gas Company GAS Division

Dat El-Imad Complex, Tower 1– 4thFloor, P.O. Box 91651,

Tripoli-Libya

The prequalification submission Date not later than 16/02/2017

Soft Copy can be submitted to the following email address:-

[email protected]

Important Notes:

1-The pre‑qualification request is not an invitation to tender. Company is neither committed nor obligated to undertake the work described above or to issue any call for tender or to include any respondent to this invitation or other company on any Bidders List or to award any form of contract.

2-The Invitation to Tender (ITT) and full ITT Package will only be issued to qualified companies that have been pre-qualified.

3-Company will not be responsible for what’sever costs incurred for preparation and submission presented in response to this notice.

4-Company shall deal only with authorized officers of the bidding companies and not through individuals or agents.

(Source: NOC)