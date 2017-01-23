Sirte University plans to Reopen

By John Lee.

Libya Herald reports that the Directors of Sirte University have held a meeting in Tripoli to look at reopening the university’s eleven faculties, which specialise in agriculture, science and engineering.

The university was forced to suspend operations when the town was taken over by Islamic State (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) terrorists in May 2015.

Repairing damage to the buildings will be a challenge, as demand for building materials in the area already exceeds supply, with prices soaring.

The university was founded as a branch of the University of Garyounis (now known as the University of Benghazi) in 1989. In 1992, it became an autonomous institution, known as Al-Tahaddi University, but was later re-named as Sirte University in 2010.

(Source: Libya Herald)