Int’l Brands Reopening in Benghazi

The international brands Marks and Spencer, Next, Mango and Aldo are all reopening in Benghazi.

Well-known Libyan businessman Husni Bey, who owns the franchises, told the Libya Herald that the return of the outlets, which had been forced to close two years ago, had become possible because of a fall in crime and the return of law and order.

Bey’s HB Group is said to be the largest private holding company and largest private employer in Libya.

