$18.5m Lost to Pipeline Closure

By John Lee.

The Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) has said that Libya has lost $18.5 million so far due to the closure of the gas pipeline supplying the Zawiya power station.

The line to the 1200-MW plant has been closed in the Bir Terfas district by militias seeking the release of family members kidnapped by a rival group.

Describing it as a “terrorist act“, Mustafa Sanalla (pictured) said in a statement that “fuel smugglers and crises dealers are the only ones who benefit from such humanitarian catastrophe.”

The loss was estimated based in the need to run the dual-fuel plant on more expensive diesel fuel.

(Source: NOC)