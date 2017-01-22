UNICEF, Govt sign Seven-Year Framework of Cooperation

UNICEF and Ministry of Local Government sign a seven year framework of cooperation

The Minister of Local Government, H.E. Mr. Badad Abduljalil has signed with UNICEF Libya Special Representative Dr. Ghassan Khalil, a seven-year Framework of Cooperation to support UNICEF’s work with municipalities in health, education, child protection, water and sanitation and youth programming.

During the ceremony a three-year implementation plan for the EU funded UNICEF programme “Towards resilience and social inclusion of adolescents and young people in Libya” was endorsed.

H.E. Mr. Abduljalil said:

“The Ministry of Local Government commits to supporting young people to develop their leadership skills and overcome the obstacles they face in education and in accessing basic services.

Dr. Khalil added:

“Peace and prosperity in Libya depend on what we offer today to children and youth … UNICEF will continue working with all parties in Libya to support a better life for children and youth.”

The Head of the Political Section at the Delegation of the European Union to Libya, Mr. Sebastien Brabant highlighted that:

“Young people are the future of this country. They offer a wealth of talents and the chance to build a more peaceful and prosperous Libya. We have no readymade solutions. We want to give young people from across Libya an opportunity to express their own ideas, and take forward projects in their communities.”

All the parties agreed that this programme will open a world of new opportunities for the young people in Libya.

(Source: UNSMIL)