Libya near Bottom in “Passport Power”

By John Lee.

Libya has been rated joint-eleventh-from-the-bottom of the list in a ranking of the ‘passport power’ of 199 countries around the world.

The list, compiled by passportindex.org, ranked passports by their ability to allow persons to travel visa-free to other destinations.

Top of the list was Germany, followed by Sweden and Singapore, while Libya comes in just ahead of Iran.

Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan are the lowest three.

(Source: Passport Index)