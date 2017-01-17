Libyan wins right to sue UK Govt

By John Lee.

The UK’s Supreme Court has ruled this morning that the British government, and former Foreign Secretary Jack Straw, may be sued by a former Libyan dissident.

Abdul-Hakim Belhaj alleges that MI6 helped the United States kidnap him and his pregnant wife in Bangkok in March 2004, returning them to Tripoli where they both tortured.

Mr Straw rejects claims that he had been aware of the rendition.

The case of another Libyan dissident, Sami al-Saadi, who was kidnapped in Hong Kong and taken to Tripoli, was settled when they were paid £2.2 million by the British government, but Belhaj is demanding an apology and a token £1 in damages.

(Sources: BBC News, The Guardian)