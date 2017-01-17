Eastern NOC Claims Oil Deals with Russia, China

By John Lee.

The head the eastern-based National Oil Corporation (NOC) has claimed that his office has signed 29 contracts independently of the Tripoli-based organisation.

Naji al-Maghrabi told Reuters that recent contracts included deals with major states such as Russia and China.

Russia is reported to be planning to arm eastern-based strongman General Khalifa Haftar [Hiftar], commander in the Libyan National Army (LNA), who opposes the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

(Source: Reuters)