Chaos and Confusion in Tripoli

By John Lee.

Chaos and confusion are the order of the day in Tripoli, as claims of an attempted coup by forces loyal to the old Tripoli-based General National Congress (GNC) / National Salvation are dismissed as a “media hoax” by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

Reuters had reported that Khalifa Ghwell, head of the self-declared government that ran Tripoli until early last year, made a televised speech claiming his forces had recaptured some “state institutions” including the ministry of defense. A statement by supporters of Ghwell said the labour and martyrs’ ministries were also under their control.

But Middle East Monitor quotes a spokesman for Fayez Al-Sarraj’s GNA as stating that the group was just “trying to sow chaos [and] they have no means to control.” He said the ministry buildings that Ghwell claims to have seized are either under maintenance, not controlled by Al-Sarraj’s government, or were seized only briefly before being let go. “This is nothing more than a media hoax,” he said. “They are trying to sabotage the only internationally recognised government in Libya.”

Meanwhile, according to Libya Herald, members of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives (HoR) who support the Libyan Political Agreement have attempted to set up their own parliament in Tripoli. Pro-LNA members are reported to have taken over the tourism ministry headquarters near the port, putting up a notice that it was now the HoR headquarters. The move has been condemned by Tobruk.

(Sources: Reuters, Middle East Monitor, Libya Herald)