By John Lee.

Italy’s Eni has spudded its B1-16/3 well, in Contract Area D (NC41), offshore Libya.

The well is in 518 ft of water, about 140 km northwest of Tripoli and 5 km north of the Bahr Essalam gas field.

The 9,865-ft well’s primary objective is the Metlaoui group reservoir. Drilling is expected to take 64 days.

(Source: NOC)