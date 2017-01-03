Significant Drop in Casualties in December

From 1 December to 31 December 2016, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) documented 10 civilian casualties, including 3 deaths and 7 injured, during the conduct of hostilities across Libya.

Victims included 1 child injured, 3 men killed and 1 injured, 1 woman injured, and the sex of the other 4 was not recorded.

The figure is the lowest for many months, and a significant decrease on the 89 recorded in November.

Civilian Casualties and Facilities

The 3 civilian deaths and injury to 1 person were caused by gunshots. 5 others were injured by improvised explosive devises, and 1 injured in an airstrike. 2 deaths occurred in Tripoli and one in Sabha, while the majority of those injured were in Benghazi (6 injured), followed by Mizda (1 injured).

The civilian casualties included the following cases. On 1 December, two improvised explosive devises exploded in the Benghazi Medical Centre, injuring one medical worker and causing damage to the building. On 21 December, another two improvised explosive devises exploded, injuring 4 people and also causing damage to the building.

On 5 December, armed men opened fire in front of the Poly-Technical Institute of Mizda, injuring the Director of the Institute. On 16 December, a boy was injured during airstrikes in Ganfouda, Benghazi.

On 25 December, the bodies of two policemen from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Interior were found in Tripoli with gunshot wounds. They reportedly disappeared on 23 December. In 28 December, armed men shot dead a man in Sabha, while reportedly trying to steal his car.

No-one claimed responsibility for the attacks and UNSMIL was unable to determine with certainty which parties to the conflict caused the civilian casualties in December.