Oil Production rises to 685,000 bpd

By John Lee.

An official from the National Oil Corporation (NOC) has told Reuters that Libya was producing oil at a rate of 685,000 barrels per day on Sunday, up from an average of roughly 600,000 bpd in December.

The official declined to give details of operations at individual oil fields.

Output is understood to have been increasing gradually at Sharara (pictured), which has a capacity of 330,000 bpd, but there has been no announcement of a restart at El Feel [El Fil, Elephant], which can produce 90,000 bpd but where a group of guards has been blocking operations.

(Sources: Reuters, LANA)