Italian firm to Rebuild Tripoli International Airport

By John Lee.

Libya Herald reports that the GNA’s Transport Minister-designate, Milad Matoog, confirmed that an Italian company will commence work on rebuilding the destroyed Tripoli International Airport (TIA) early in 2017.

Addressing a forum on the Libyan transport sector organized by the Libyan African Aviation Holding Company — which owns both Libyan Airlines and Afriqiyah Airlines — he gave no further details on the project nor on the Italian construction company.

In October, a consortium of Italian companies visited the airport to with a view to building a passenger terminal and other amenities.

Meanwhile, a member of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives (HoR) said that any contract to rebuild the airport would be illegal and unconstitutional as it would not have followed the necessary procedures.

(Source: Libya Herald)