Brega Tender for Fog/Jet Fixed Monitors

The Higher Procurement Committee of Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC) has announced an open tender (ref. no. T10/105/2016) for the supply of fog/jet fixed monitors.
This Tender is intended for reputable manufacturing companies, authorized agents and authorized distributers specialized in providing such equipment, who have the desire to participate in the tender and have the capacity, financial and technical capabilities to undertake such work, they are required to provide the following documents
- Legal documents:
Required documents for manufacturing companies:
- Company’s Memorandum.
- Company’s registration certificates at company’s homeland certified by the Libyan Embassy.
- Company’s formal address including phone numbers, faxes, web site and E- mails
With regard to authorized agents and distributers they are required to submit an authorization letter issued by the company whom they are representing along with the following documents:
- Company’s Memorandum and Articles of Association.
- Valid Company’s registration certificate.
- Valid registration at the chamber of commerce.
- Valid license.
- Valid tax certificate.
- Company’s formal address including phone numbers, faxes, web site and E- mails.
- Financial Documents:
- Full detailed financial report including company’s capital, profit and sales volume during for the last three years approved by an Audit Office.
- Recommendation letter from the company’s main bank confirming fair banking operations and performance.
- Commercial Documents:
- Full detailed report showing company’s commercial activities during the last three years and a list of the company clients.
- Submission of Quality Control Certificate of the manufacturing company of monitors.
