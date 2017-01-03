Brega Tender for Fog/Jet Fixed Monitors

The Higher Procurement Committee of Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC) has announced an open tender (ref. no. T10/105/2016) for the supply of fog/jet fixed monitors.

This Tender is intended for reputable manufacturing companies, authorized agents and authorized distributers specialized in providing such equipment, who have the desire to participate in the tender and have the capacity, financial and technical capabilities to undertake such work, they are required to provide the following documents

Legal documents:

Required documents for manufacturing companies :

Company’s Memorandum .

Company’s registration certificates at company’s homeland certified by the Libyan Embassy.

Company’s formal address including phone numbers, faxes, web site and E- mails

With regard to authorized agents and distributers they are required to submit an authorization letter issued by the company whom they are representing along with the following documents: