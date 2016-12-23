Medserv to continue Supporting Eni’s Libya Operations

Malta’s Medserv has announced that company have been re-awarded a contract by Eni North Africa (EniNa) to provide logistics base and associated services for its exploration activities taking place offshore and onshore Libya.

The contract duration is for a period of one year with the possibility of extending for another year. This contract comes into effect on the 1st of January 2017. These services are to be carried out at the Company’s Malta base situated in the Malta Freeport.

This contract, in addition to the two-year major logistic and base support contract that came to market in 2016 for offshore Libya activity that was announced earlier this year consolidates the business pipe line for Medserv Operations and work levels for the Malta operation are expected to be high in the next three years.

Medserv has maintained operations in the Tripoli office to support the work being done in Malta for Libya and has in place plans to return to Libya as soon as the situation in Libya allows it to do so.

(Source: Medserv)