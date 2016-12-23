GNA calls for Urgent Meeting with Central Bank

Libya Herald reports that the Government of National Accord (GNA) has sought an urgent meeting with the board of the Central Bank of Libya (CBL).

The Minister-elect of Finance, Osama Hamad, called for the meeting to suggest necessary and urgent temporary measures to provide the GNA with the finances it requires.

According to the report, while the Tripoli-based CBL led by Saddek Elkaber “has, on the face of it, recognized the legitimacy of the Serraj-led GNA, it has in practice failed to provide the necessary finances the GNA has needed in order to operate effectively.”

(Source: Libya Herald)