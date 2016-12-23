Afriqiyah Airways Flight Hijacked, Diverted to Malta

JGO Libya Security Incident Alert

UPDATE: The hijackers of Libyan Afriqiyah Airways flight 8U 209 surrendered in Malta. All passengers and crew are safe.

Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Flight 8U 209 was hijacked and diverted to Malta midday 23nd Dec 2016 with 118 passengers on board. The aircraft isolated at Malta International Airport at this time.

The locations affected by this alert are:

Malta

Valletta

Tripoli

This alert began 23 Dec 2016 11:38 GMT

Incident: Flight hijacked

Flight hijacked Location: From Sebha, Libya to Tripoli, Libya; diverted to Malta International Airport (MLA)

From Sebha, Libya to Tripoli, Libya; diverted to Malta International Airport (MLA) Date: 23 rd Dec 2016

Impact: Aircraft isolated on tarmac; likely flight disruptions at MLA; 118 passengers on board

Summary

An Afriqiyah Airways (8U) Airbus 320 Flight 8U 209 from Sebha, Libya (SEB) to Tripoli (TIP) has diverted to Malta International Airport (MLA) as the result of an apparent hijacking. The plane has 118 passengers on board; officials say there may be two hijackers on board, armed with grenades. Officials have isolated the aircraft on the tarmac at MLA, and emergency teams are on the scene.

This is a developing situation and at this time to account for any of your company personnel who may have been on this flight.

