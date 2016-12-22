ARC Extends Pre-Qual Deadline for Waste Treatment

The Azzawiya Oil Refining Company (ARC) has extended its invitation to local and international companies that are specialized in the field of Treatment of Oily Waste Sludge, and that are capable and competent to execute the required works to be mentioned hereunder.

Such companies should present their profile with all required documents as per the terms and conditions for the purpose of evaluation and prequalification to the ARC Tenders Committee at the Headquarters of Azzawiya Refinery, 45 km to the west of Tripoli, Libya.

Based on that, suitable qualified companies will be nominated to participate in the project bid as follows:

Project Title: TREATMENT OF OILY WASTE SLUDGE

Scope of Works: