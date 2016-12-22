ARC Extends Pre-Qual Deadline for Waste Treatment

The Azzawiya Oil Refining Company (ARC) has extended its invitation to local and international companies that are specialized in the field of Treatment of Oily Waste Sludge, and that are capable and competent to execute the required works to be mentioned hereunder.
Such companies should present their profile with all required documents as per the terms and conditions for the purpose of evaluation and prequalification to the ARC Tenders Committee at the Headquarters of Azzawiya Refinery, 45 km to the west of Tripoli, Libya.
Based on that, suitable qualified companies will be nominated to participate in the project bid as follows:
Project Title: TREATMENT OF OILY WASTE SLUDGE
Scope of Works:
- Carry out and start the treatment of the whole quantity
( approx.10,000 m3 )of oily waste sludge contained in the waste oil ground pit with all necessary heating, recirculation, chemical dosing or by other alternative modern and automated method as per approved treatment procedure.
- Carry out all preparations of loading and transferring of the recovered oils (Bs&W ≤ 1%) to the existing crude tanks or to the existing fuel oil tanks by discharging the recovered oils into road tanker using centrifugal pumps, including supply and carrying out piping system to achieve loading and transfer. (Prior to transfer commencement, samples of the recovered oils shall be subjected to analytical tests to approve the fulfillment of their specifications).
- Carry out loading, transportation by a transfer trolley and dispose the hydrocarbon free sediments (which has less than 5% content of non toxic disposal and considered and certified as clean sediments) to a landfill area specified by ARC.
- Carry out transferring and dispose the recovery water (HC content < 10ppm) to existing API separator by discharging the recovered water into road tanker using centrifugal pumps, including supply and carrying out piping system to achieve transfer and disposal.
