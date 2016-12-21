LPTIC Chairman discusses UTL with Ugandan President

The Libyan Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Holding Company (LPTIC) has said that the company’s chairman held positive talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni over the future of Uganda-based telecoms operator UTL.

Dr. Faisel Gergab said that discussions with the President focused on the transformation plan to turn the company around, significantly boosting the company’s existing Data Services.

He added:

“We see an exciting future for UTL as it begins the transformation from legacy old-style PTT to a modern ICT company that will offer high quality and competitive services.

“As part of a bold transformation plan, UTL will be upgrading its technology in the next year, adding 4G capabilities to provide a wide range of high-quality, high-speed data services to both mobile and fixed customers.”

President Museveni reaffirmed the government’s willingness to work with LPTIC to transform UTL into a leading universal telecoms service provider, and provided suggestions to help turn the company around.

UTL is one of the longest-running telecom operators in Uganda, established since 1998. LPTIC via its subsidiary LAP-Green holds a 69 percent shareholding in the company, with the Ugandan Government holding a 31 percent.

According to the company, LPTIC and Ugandan stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance and Privatization, developed a plan which was approved by UTL’s Board and shareholders at meetings held in mid-2016.

However, the execution of the plan, has been delayed due to several obstacles. Following the meeting with HE President Museveni, all parties are now confident that there will be real progress to quickly remove the obstacles that have blocked the implementation of the agreed plan, and clear the way forward to commend the execution of UTI transformation plan.

(Source: LPTIC)