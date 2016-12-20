Restart of El Feel, Sharara Oil Fields ‘Halted’

Bloomberg reports that Libya’s Petroleum Facilities Guards (PFG) have prevented two of the country’s biggest fields — El Feel [El Fil, Elephant] and Sharara — from resuming production.

This comes days after the National Oil Corporation (NOC) reached an agreement to restart operation after they were shut more than a year and a half ago.

Khaled Hadloul, an engineer at Mellitah Oil & Gas, which operates El Feel, told Bloomberg that a group of guards backtracked on their agreement to let oil flow from both fields.

(Source: Bloomberg)