Istanbul-based architectural practice 3XKO were appointed to design a headquarters campus for the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in Benghazi. The client was Taca Insaat.

The 150,000 m² scheme consists of 7 buildings of which 4 are part of phase 1 of the development.

The aim was to create an energy efficient, passive and sustainable design which resulted in an aerodynamic and solar resistant architecture:

(Source: 3XKO)