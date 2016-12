The first tanker has reportedly moored at the Es Sider (Sidra) terminal since it was attacked two years ago by Libya Dawn forces, and several of its oil storage tanks set on fire.

According to Libya Herald, the tanker is the Maltese-registered SeaMusic, managed by the Thenamaris group, which is said to be heading for the Augusta oil refinery in Sicily.

A second tanker is expected to load oil at Sidra before the end of the month.

(Source: Libya Herald)