$151m needed for Life-Saving Assistance for Libya in 2017

Humanitarian community calls for us$151 million to provide life-saving assistance for Libya in 2017

The 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan for Libya seeks US$151 million to address the most critical life-saving needs of 940,00 people.

The plan addresses the needs of the internally displaced, returnees, most vulnerable non-displaced Libyans, migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers in urgent need of life-saving healthcare, protection and access to basic goods and services like food, drinking water, sanitation services, shelter and education.

“The severity of the humanitarian crisis in Libya is underreported and underfunded. The situation in Libya cannot be forgotten. We are appealing to the international community to help us save lives, protect civilians and mitigate the impact of conflict on the most vulnerable people over the coming 12 months,” said Dr. Jaffar Hussain, Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim for Libya.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Libya live in unsafe conditions, exposed to violence and unable to access critical medical assistance and other basic social services. The Libyan healthcare system is on the brink of collapse, and 1.3 million people’s lives are at risk without immediate access to emergency healthcare and essential medicines.

Without urgent protection assistance, vulnerable Libyans, migrants, refugees and asylum seekers will continue to suffer restricted freedom of movement, discrimination and marginalisation, and risk of death or injury from landmines and explosive devices.

“We look forward to working with all stakeholders in Libya and internationally to ensure that principled, effective humanitarian action reaches those in need,” Dr. Hussain said.

(Source: UNSMIL)