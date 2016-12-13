By John Lee.
The UN has advertised new career opportunities in Libya:
- Emergency Health Manager, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Supply Chain Coordinator, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Country Security Manager, International Medical Corps (IMC)
- Head of Programme DDG Libya and Tunisia (Maghreb), Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
(Source: UN)
