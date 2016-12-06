Forum in Malta on Business Opportunities in Libya

Malta’s Economy Minister, Chris Cardona, has addressed a business networking forum jointly organized by the Libyan Africa Investment Portfolio (LAIP) and the Libyan Maltese Chamber of Commerce.

According to a report from The Malta Independent, the Minister said:

“[The Forum] is designed to promote commercial and business relationships amongst organisations and businesses around the Mediterranean region, through a unique networking forum concept.

“Each event will centre on one particular topic and in view of the fact that the launch of the Forum this year, will be coinciding with the visit to Malta of a high level delegation from the Libyan British Business Council (LBBC), the topic of the Forum will revolve around Libya’s future potential for business opportunities.”

The forum is to become an annual event.

(Source: The Malta Independent)