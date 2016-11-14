ICC to make Libya a Priority for Next Year

International Criminal Court aims to make Libya a priority for next year, says Prosecutor

The International Criminal Court (ICC) will make the situation in Libya a priority in 2017, its prosecutor said today, citing the widespread violence, lawlessness and impunity in the country and the tragic consequences of the conflict borne by civilians.

“My commitment to make Libya a priority situation in 2017 is compelled by a number of factors,” Fatou Bensouda, ICC Prosecutor, told a Security Council debate, noting that those factors include the widespread violence, lawlessness and impunity in the country, a desire to provide justice for victims of Rome Statute crimes, and alleviate the suffering of those civilians, and the opportunities for further investigation.

The situation in Libya was referred to her Office by the 15-member Council. “The referral by definition carries great responsibility to seek justice for the countless civilians who have been victims of the widespread crimes in Libya since 15 February 2011,” she said.

Regarding the case of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, a former Libyan political figure and a son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, she said that media reports suggested that Mr. Gaddafi had been released from detention in Zintan on the basis of a grant of amnesty.

“I must report to you that reliable sources, including the Libyan Prosecutor-General’s office, have confirmed this information to be incorrect,” she said, adding that Mr. Gaddafi is still in Zintan and outside the custody and control of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord.

She called on the Libyan authorities to ensure that they do everything possible to have Mr. Gaddafi transferred to the ICC without any further delay.