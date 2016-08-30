Mellitah Extends Tender for Air Transport Services

The Mellitah Oil & Gas Company (Oil Division) intends to issue the below tender and wishes to invite for pre-qualification interested, experienced and reputable Companies specialized in providing similar services stated below to submit all requirements for inclusion in the bidders list to be invited to participate in the following tender:

Tender No . (795)

Provision of rotary –wing air transportation Services to offshore Fields (Oil & Gas )

Scope of Work :

Provision of (3) newly manufactured helicopter services for commercial transportation of passengers to offshore fields with a capacity of 18 (eighteen) seats maximum for each of the helicopter. (Seat capacity of Tripoli (Mitiga) to offshore route “subject to change”.

1. The first helicopter is based in Tripoli and mainly required for offshore staff transportation from Tripoli(Mitiga) to:

DP4 Platform

DP3 Platform

FSO Sloug

Sabratha Platform

Mellitah complex

Drilling rig(s), if any

2. The second helicopter is based in Malta and mainly required for offshore staff transportation from Malta to:

DP4 Platform

DP3 Platform

FSO Sloug

Sabratha Platform

Mellitah complex

Drilling rig(s), if any

3.The third helicopter is based in Malta for Back-up, this helicopter will be used for both operational basis (Malta and Mitiga) with capabilities to cover both helicopters regularly.