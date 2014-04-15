Thomas Smith Group Extends Representation to Libya

The Thomas Smith Group, agents of SDV Logistics in Malta, have now also extended representation in Libya.

Managing Director, Joe Gerada, said:

“We are investing in our ability to implement an extensive supply chain solution. SDV is already a strong player within Africa, as part of Bolloré Africa Logistics, and it is indeed a pleasure to announce to Maltese-Libya traders that Thomas Smith can assist their business further by coordinating all sub-agents’ and clients’ logistical operations”.

Thomas Smith has been active as logistics provider and also as port agent in Libyan ports, and continues to be, supporting Malta’s role as a logistics hub in the Mediterranean.

Thomas Smith Logistics Manager, Ramon Azzopardi, added that post revolution, the organisation took the initiative to engage a Maltese permanent representative in Libya from its own work force, coordinating and monitoring cargo at destination.

(Source: The Malta Independent)