New Shipping Service from Italy, Slovenia, to Libya

By on September 24, 2012 in Transportation

A new direct shipping service from Italy and Slovenia to Libya will begin operations at the end of October, reports Libya Herald.

The three-day service, operated by new Italian-headquartered shipping company Med Cross Lines, will offer a regular sailing schedule from Venice in Italy and Koper in Slovenia direct to Benghazi, Misurata and Tripoli.

The company may also offer services to and from other ports in Europe and Libya, depending on demand.

The company says that due to the type of vessels used, it can transport any kind of cargo, in containers, rolling-equipment, trailers, cars, vehicles, palletized cargo,  and general cargo.

Med Cross Lines said:

The service wishes to be a valid alternative and a new possibility not only for Italian companies but also for those of central-east Europe who are seeking to participate in the reconstruction phase of the new Libya.

(Sources: Med Cross Lines, Libya Herald)

  azideen September 30, 2012 at 4:05 pm

    i plane to ship three opel astra model 2000 to libya how much are coast me

    Med cross lines October 2, 2012 at 3:16 pm

      You can see the reply below!

  Med cross lines October 2, 2012 at 3:12 pm

    Please supply an e-mail for an immediate reply.
    Regards

  zeaiter automobile February 3, 2013 at 5:27 pm

    Hello, how much cost a normal car from italy to khoms? and to zwara?
    Thank u very much

  P O'Connor February 27, 2013 at 12:28 pm

    Hi I am looking to ship a 20ft container of sparkling drinks from Valencia to Tripoli, Libya. Could you please advise shipping and related documentation costs. Thank you.

  David Murgia April 4, 2013 at 8:50 am

    Dear Sir/ Madam
    Kindly let me have information, i.e. time table, schedule regarding your shipping forwarding services to Libya, from Italy/
    -1- Do you have any restriction or there is any list of critical items which cannot be dispatched?
    -2- Do you have any bonded area in Libya?
    -3- Do you have any facilities for refer containers during shipping and at the arrival Port(s).
    -4- Do you expedite clearing of goods etc…
    -5- Time from Port of Origin to Destination
    -6- What kind of documentation you require from Client and which shipping documents you would produce
    -7- Do you have any Libya Company, i.e. Agency, Brokers which are your affiliates and which we could refer to, for us to avail for extra services you might not be able to provide.
    Thanks for any further clarification and or extra explanation you
    might think are of use for us.
    Thanks in advance and Kind Regards,
    David Murgia
    Tel no +218916446435
    Tel no +393495674229
    Tel no +447827543085
    e-mail

    Mohamad February 18, 2017 at 3:09 am

      Hi
      Can u contact with me please if u have
      Shipping to Libya from koper in slovinia
      To any port in Libya
      Best regards
      Alshaboul Mohammad
      Serbia
      00381644118551
      0038166401111 viber

Leave a Reply