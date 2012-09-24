New Shipping Service from Italy, Slovenia, to Libya

A new direct shipping service from Italy and Slovenia to Libya will begin operations at the end of October, reports Libya Herald.

The three-day service, operated by new Italian-headquartered shipping company Med Cross Lines, will offer a regular sailing schedule from Venice in Italy and Koper in Slovenia direct to Benghazi, Misurata and Tripoli.

The company may also offer services to and from other ports in Europe and Libya, depending on demand.

The company says that due to the type of vessels used, it can transport any kind of cargo, in containers, rolling-equipment, trailers, cars, vehicles, palletized cargo, and general cargo.

Med Cross Lines said:

“The service wishes to be a valid alternative and a new possibility not only for Italian companies but also for those of central-east Europe who are seeking to participate in the reconstruction phase of the new Libya.”

(Sources: Med Cross Lines, Libya Herald)